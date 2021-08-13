ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang Sells 3,623 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,696. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,928,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

