ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get ACM Research alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

ACM Research stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.