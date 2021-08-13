ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.39. 21,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.