Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.