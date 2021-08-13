Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.650 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

