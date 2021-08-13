AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

AcuityAds stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

