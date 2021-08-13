Acumen Capital Analysts Give InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) a C$2.25 Price Target

Acumen Capital set a C$2.25 price target on InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$73.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

