Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 497,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,564. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $325.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.