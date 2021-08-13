Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $32.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,077 shares in the company, valued at $643,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,839 shares of company stock worth $4,327,695 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

