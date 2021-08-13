Addenda Capital Inc. Has $29.98 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

