Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Benchmark

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.10.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Adient by 2,292.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter valued at about $14,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 3.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adient by 339.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adient by 85.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.