Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Driven by recovering industry volumes and solid backlog, Adient expects revenues of $14.3-$14.5 billion, up more than 13% on a year over year basis. The firm’s new business wins from auto biggies like Honda, Toyota, Nissan and others augur well for its top-line growth. However, supply chain disruptions and surging commodity prices are likely to limit Adient's near-term profits. Adient expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. High capex to develop new products and elevated debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.93. 954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adient will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.