ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Issues Earnings Results

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.