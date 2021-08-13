Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

AEIS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. 216,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,392. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

