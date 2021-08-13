Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADN traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $7.28. 4,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,537. The firm has a market cap of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

