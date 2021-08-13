AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1,802.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 336,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 318,896 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09.

