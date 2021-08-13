AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,917 shares during the period. AEA-Bridges Impact comprises 0.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEA-Bridges Impact stock remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,973. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

