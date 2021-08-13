Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $31.83 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,018 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.52% of Terminix Global worth $31,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,809,000 after purchasing an additional 797,113 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 29.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,352,000 after acquiring an additional 833,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 17.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,090,000 after acquiring an additional 429,539 shares during the last quarter.

TMX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

