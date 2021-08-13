Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,599. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.49. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

