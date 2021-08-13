Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,253 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 1.5% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.14% of CME Group worth $106,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 43,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.72. 14,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,861. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.34. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.