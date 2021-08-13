Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AMTX traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $9.78. 862,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,797. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $309.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

