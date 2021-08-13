Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARPO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.69. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

