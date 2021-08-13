Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,643 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. 20,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,737. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

