Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.14. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,566. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $417.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

