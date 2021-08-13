Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 133,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 76,248 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.09 during midday trading on Friday. 241,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,782. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10.

