Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 3.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,293,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.77. 258,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

