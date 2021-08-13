ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,074. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

