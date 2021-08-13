Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price objective dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on API. Macquarie dropped their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Agora alerts:

API opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Agora has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.23.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Agora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.