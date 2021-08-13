Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Buys $12,500.00 in Stock

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Robert Taglich acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,970,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Taglich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Taglich acquired 20,000 shares of Air Industries Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00.

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter worth about $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

