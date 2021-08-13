Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $150.43. 488,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,769,922. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.12.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

