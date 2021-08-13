Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down to $151.15

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.15, but opened at $146.00. Airbnb shares last traded at $149.30, with a volume of 95,243 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

