Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 2,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

