Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. 18,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

