Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Shares of ALB traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.22. The company had a trading volume of 849,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.60. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.20.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,245. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

