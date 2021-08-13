Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Lowered by Tigress Financial

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

