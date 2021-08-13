Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alcoa stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 188,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $52,861,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $38,268,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

