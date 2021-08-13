Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.19

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and $797,455.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00895911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115424 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,774,287 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

