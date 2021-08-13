Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Up to $28.83

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $29.72. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $511.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 21.31%. Analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

