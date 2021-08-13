Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 162,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.