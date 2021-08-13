Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Align Technology worth $67,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $13.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $691.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,099. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.52 and a fifty-two week high of $714.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

