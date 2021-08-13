Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. 11,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,379. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allakos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

