Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,574. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after buying an additional 449,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after buying an additional 838,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.