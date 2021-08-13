ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 94,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

