ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.10. 94,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,107. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

