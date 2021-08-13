Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 132.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $106,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.48. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 763,036 shares of company stock worth $50,463,947. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

