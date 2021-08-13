Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.23, but opened at $29.00. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 5,058 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock worth $247,753. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $712.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.59.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

