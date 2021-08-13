Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,600. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

