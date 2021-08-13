Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $18.93. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 657 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43).

TKNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $2,017,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at $2,441,000.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

