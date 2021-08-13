Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 30,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,196,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,747.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,543.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.