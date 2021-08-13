Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,749.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,543.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

