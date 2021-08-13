Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.76. 23,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 659,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $487,144. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alphatec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alphatec by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.